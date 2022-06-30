Everyday Gourmet With Justine Schofield

Develop your prowess in the kitchen with one of Australia’s most recognisable culinary faces, Justine Schofield on Everyday Gourmet.

Entering the show's 10th season, and nearly a decade on from her Masterchef success, Justine serves up everything from salad to soufflé, giving tips and tricks along the way to help viewers become better home cooks.

Often joined in the kitchen by an array of amazing guests, including celebrity chefs, nutritionists, and food specialists, Justine passionately inspires families to be more ambitious and creative in their kitchens across the country.