The Winners, Losers and Highlights from Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels Pre-Swap

We’re two weeks into Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels and it’s a testament to this cast’s gamesmanship, TV appeal, and bold approach that we’ve had power systems overthrown by insurgencies that are subsequently crumbling themselves.

The Titans faltered early with clashing leadership styles and baffling challenge decisions but later reclaimed some of that in-built Goliath status to make this a fairer fight, while locked boxes on both tribes spun inter and intra-tribal webs.

Two weeks ago, I’d barely even met these newbie players but, several hours of screentime later, I’m invested, compelled and, naturally, yelling at my TV. Here’s some of that yelling, in written form.

The Highlights

One of my absolute favourite aspects of these first two weeks was the eerily parallel storylines that kicked off both the Titans and Rebels, where the certified cool kids were taken down by the oddballs (said with the most affection) in instant inaugural blindsides.

The Rebels even chose to one-up their rule-making counterparts by throwing the challenge and leaving with an idol-in-pocket, as well. It was satisfying as the ‘revenge of the nerds’ type storyline I enjoy as both a pop cultural aficionado (I see you, Eden) and a nerd, as well as a rewarding reminder of the power of numerical majorities in a game of numbers – three or four into 12 continues to be out. It’s also always good to be shown, be we Titan or Rebel, that life (and Survivor) will forever be high school.

In those winning groups, there’s a lot to love. Mark, Eden, Charles, Viola, Valeria, Caroline, and Kitty were something of a dream alliance, one I’m consciously choosing to ignore the cracks in not two weeks into its formation. Let me live in my bubble!

On the Rebels, Kirby and Feras entertained first as co-conspirators, then rivals. I would have been keen to watch them dominate the game together forever but, now that they’re taking shots at each other, I hope they miss all season until they wind up as an unwilling final two.

Biggest Winners

I’ve disagreed with nearly everything Kirby’s done in six episodes, and I still have to put her as a winner so far. Throwing decoy votes at the first Tribal Council was day 40 gameplay out the gates; turning on Feras, who seemed legitimately shocked and hurt, started a civil war with the threat of an actual Titans war still looming. So how is she in this category? Well, Kirby’s social game is off the charts. The woman is beloved, respected, and untouchable. She’s the tribe’s central figure. She accrues social capital effortlessly, then spends it on strategy like she’s at a blackjack table in Vegas. That level of agency and protection has to be admired, but Kirby, I beg you, please make a move that I can co-sign soon.

I’ll also put Feras in this category, despite the fact that someone so powerful in Kirby has turned on him and depleted his social standing so early in the game. Like Kirby, Feras is a big game player with high highs and low lows. His charisma and drive win him resources, from multiple idols to daring ideas and allies, but that same charm can make him too transparent and paint him as a threat. I still think he’ll manifest a long run, in trinkets, gambits and sheer willpower. Right behind him, Garrick has all of the reads with none of the heat. He impressively clocked the challenge throw, suavely redirected the vote onto Kirby’s righthand, Rianna, and has Feras as a shield. I love where he sits.

On the Titans, and across the board in his positioning right now, Mark is the standout, with an idol, several layered alliances and a sense of measured control the Rebels could learn from. Eden has already undergone the tried-and-true superfan hazing ritual of spiralling thanks to pure passion for this game, a curse inflicted on those who care too much (guilty). Viola and Valeria have cemented themselves as Mark’s priority beyond their own iconic duo. They all have smarts and space to work a swap, but it’s within Mark’s orbit.

Biggest Losers

Nathan and Frankie’s short-lived duo and the cuddling Rebels on the other side made so many mistakes in unison across week one that it was wild to watch it play out in such quick succession. On both tribes, their hierarchies were laid bare, in time spent together, sleeping positions, and wording. The onus of their language was consistently personal, telling (not asking) tribemates to join the bottom of already formed groups, be carried and basically sacrifice agency as pawns in their games, an assertive style and myopic viewpoint that Jessica also suffered for.

They said the quiet part loud to a handful of savvy players who decided they didn’t need to be carried, bro. And Peta, Tobias, Frankie and Nathan paid the price for those cardinal sins.

From those ashes, I do think Alex can rise. He’s gaining information, sowing chaos, has Kelli’s loyalty for reasons I truly don’t understand and may provide a crucial number as bigger fish continue to feud.

It’s a disservice to Kelli that she’s only being mentioned this late in my article as a certain main character this season. Whether she’s wrecking a split vote plan to the frustration of all her allies to save a man who detests her at best, or seemingly sabotaging every challenge except the one she was actually meant to sabotage, Kelli was sent by the Survivor gods to test the Rebels, and maybe drive Alex certifiably insane. The stats on players sent to the opposing tribe are interesting. From our own Aussie franchise to the UK, three have made the final Tribal Council, and one just missed out. The odds of seeing through this tricky spot on the back of a twist and then fading (as if Kelli could ever fade) into a long game is high, so Kelli may have started failing up the moment she took her torch to the Titans. However, those stats have also amounted to a zero per cent win ratio, so Kelli may still face an uphill battle. I just hope she earns Alex’s vote.

Predictions

Kelli is slated for the final day, but who will be sitting next to her? I see Kirby and Feras’ grievances put on ice into a longstanding cold war, whether they’re separated by a swap or forced to team up against the Titans. Feras may find a key (ha) ally in Mark, if challenge chats are anything to go by, while Raymond and Charles bonding cross-tribe over gamer shirts is my version of the alpha males’ seriously un-subtle bro-downs.

What will happen when the ruling nerds meet their alternate universe ruling nerds? I can’t wait to find out.

Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels continues Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play

