'I Knew I Was Going Home': A Brutal Advantage Eliminates Valeria Sizova With A Single Vote

On Tuesday night, Raymond was crowned Best Actor on the island when he convinced his entire tribe that he was struggling with the game and wanted to be voted out. There was a brief moment where his tribe mates wondered if Ray's vulnerability provided the perfect window of opportunity for a blindside, but they ultimately respected his wishes and unanimously voted for him.

What most of the tribe didn't know was that the unanimous vote was exactly what Ray needed to activate the secret advantage he had won during the auction a few episodes ago. Hidden in his tube of popcorn was a scroll that gave him just three Tribal Councils to receive every single vote: if successful, he could activate his advantage and nullify his Ultimate Vote.

In the lead-up to Tribal Council, Raymond separated himself from the group, refused to eat and drink, and began to speak about how he no longer wanted to stay in the game, begging his fellow players to vote him out.

Sadly for Valeria, Ray was successful and, with just a single vote against her, she was the next to have her torch snuffed and become the third member of the jury alongside Aileen and Jaden.

Ironically, Valeria was one of the few people on the tribe who had briefly flirted with the idea of attempting a blindside that night.

"I was going back and forth with my thoughts," she told 10 Play. "Just before Tribal Council, I said okay, let me share with Mark because it's driving me insane. He was like, 'Why? It's all sorted, we're going to vote for Raymond because the guy's not feeling good.'

"[I said] Mark, it might sound brutal and it might sound like I don't care but is there any chance we can try and do something with the vote and take out a bigger target?"

But Mark, believing in Ray's performance, thought making a move would reflect badly on them, and would be criticised by their fellow players and the jury in the future.

"I needed to hear from someone else... and I did the right thing by going ahead with voting for Raymond," Valeria explained. "It was the right thing at that moment... even now, I don't think I'd have the guts to go against that.

"I had a thought, and I don't think I would be able to action it. Reliving the experience, if you dropped me back in the game, I don't think I would do that. It's way too risky, too hard."

A few days prior, Scott had made the difficult decision to quit the game, prioritising his mental health. During that decision, Scott had blown up Valeria's game, and while she was worried that the same could happen once again with Ray, she still wanted to honour his wishes and make the right call for his wellbeing.

"I didn't want to risk thinking he was doing something like this to play the game and win this 'Oscar prize', I genuinely thought something was going on in his head and I had no right to judge," she explained.

"Seeing Ray struggling I just felt for the guy... I was playing between the welfare of a guy over my game and I couldn't put my game as a priority - which I know is not the best play for the game.

"You have to be a bit harder, but I don't think I've got that edge of just going ahead of disregarding everyone else's feelings... even if they were fake."

Right before the votes were read, as if healed by the miraculous joy of a plan coming together seamlessly, Ray jumped up with delight and handed his advantage to Jonathan LaPaglia adding, "You're all about to really hate me".

"From the second [Ray] jumped up I knew I was going home," Valeria admitted. Recalling an earlier conversation the two had, Valeria said Ray had confided in her that he viewed her as one of his biggest threats, adding that he saw her having a "very big chance" to win the game.

"At the time I didn't take it seriously that I was a big threat to him, I looked at him and I was like no, everyone's a bit of a threat. Everyone's going against each other, it's a game of one person only," she added.

"It definitely struck back in my memory when he stood up... I was the inevitable choice for Raymond to take me down.

"I can only speculate, I don't know what's right, but I did feel it straight away. Immediately, when Raymond stood up and said 'Sorry guys, you're going to hate me', I was like oh this is my turn to go."

And with that, Valeria became one of the rare few to be voted out of the game by the power of a single vote which, in her eyes, was a privilege.

"To be voted by a minority, it's kind of special! It feels pretty special if you ask me, the way I wanted to be voted out if I'd be the only choice... that would be the preferred way to die in the game, so I don't mind," she laughed.

Coming into the game, Valeria admitted that she wasn't the biggest Survivor fan, two weeks before she flew out to Samoa she crammed two and a half seasons in hoping to learn as much as she could about the game.

"I was like, okay I'm getting a bit of information, I've got a bit of intel, now I have to use what I learned so far and sort out the rest in the game. Now I'm the biggest fan of Survivor but before it was a very fast journey for me to sort out what's going on and get on board."

But her quick study seemed to pay off, and the entertainment business owner said she wasn't surprised with how far she made it in the game.

"I always believed that, when you do the right thing by people and you are black and white and loyal, you should get to a particular point in the game.

"I didn't know how long I would last, I didn't feel confident in me winning because I know I'm not the most flexible person and it's very hard for me to change my heart and play a sneaky game," she continued.

"I know it's part of it, it's just not in my heart. I knew I might not get all the way to the end, but I thought some people would appreciate my slow-burn attitude, honesty and loyalty."

