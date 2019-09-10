Australian Survivor

Home
Video Extras
Australian Survivor Talking TribalArticles
More
Back

Champions V Contenders: Player Cards

Champions V Contenders: Player Cards

Australia, here is your top four Survivors from Season 4

Baden

“I’m definitely not a stereotypical player of Survivor and I think that's a strength for me."

From avoiding the first elimination to proving himself as a serious player, Baden remained out of the spotlight as all the drama unfolded. Could he be the next Sole Survivor?

Harry

"Boom. I am searching for idols, unguarded and unprotected."

Harry’s just an average ice-cream maker from WA but in the game of Survivor, he’s a scheming and manipulative mastermind. Could Dirty Harry be the next Sole Survivor?

Luke

"This is the king's beach and I am still sitting good on my throne."

Despite playing himself off as the joker, it was Luke’s strategic mind and the close friendships he formed that helped him make the top four. Could Luke be the next Sole Survivor?

Pia

"If things aren't going my way, I'm going to bust out some tears."

She may be little, but her fight is massive and she was the wits behind one of the biggest blindsides. Pairing up with a power player kept her hidden while she pulled all the strings. Could Pia be the next Sole Survivor?

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner
NEXT STORY

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Advertisement

Related Articles

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Narrowly missing out on a spot in the final Tribal Council, Josh Millgate reveals why he’s glad Mark Wales won Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.
Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

Playing from the bottom for most of the season, Shay wasn’t part of anyone’s final plans, but that didn’t stop her from getting there.
‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

Coming in with barely any idea of how the game of Survivor played, Chrissy created her own strategy, one which took her to the final Tribal.
‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

On Monday night, Mark Wales was unanimously crowned Sole Survivor by the Blood V Water Jury.
Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

In a unanimous vote, the entire jury voted for Mark Wales to be crowned Sole Survivor for 2022.