A-League

Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal: Winner Presentation
NC | Sport

Watch Western Sydney Wanderers' Brandon Borrello as he receives the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal

Episodes
Video Extras
2022/23 FixturesHow To Watch
More

Alex Tobin Medal

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Brandon Borrello wins the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal

The winner of this season's Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal is Western Sydney Wanderers' Brandon Borrello

image-placeholder
2 mins

Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal: Winner Presentation

Watch Western Sydney Wanderers' Brandon Borrello as he receives the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal

image-placeholder

Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal: Countdown to Winner Reveal

Find out when the winner of the prestigious Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal will be announced

image-placeholder

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 25 Interviews

Hear from the six Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 25 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

image-placeholder
2 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Joe Lolley

image-placeholder
3 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Perth Glory vs Adelaide United

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Craig Goodwin

image-placeholder
4 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Bruno Fornaroli

image-placeholder
3 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Western United vs Melbourne City

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Jamie Maclaren

2022/2023