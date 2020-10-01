Presented by The Project host Waleed Aly, we explore the rise to power of the 45th President of the United States, the first so-called ‘Twitter President’ who boasts over 86 million Twitter followers.
Featuring evocative archive material and a cast of charismatic political experts, interviews with former White House officials, social media commentators and on-screen infographics to unpick how, in just 140 characters, Twitter has changed the way political communication takes place in the US.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
Each tweet is a window into the context of our times, and the mind of Donald J. Trump. In chronological order, they take us on a journey into some of the most important stories, events and issues of the modern world – an election result that polarised a country, the first ever meeting of a US president with a North Korean leader, the Black Lives Matter Movement and the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is a rare insight into America’s tumultuous political and new media landscape that should not be missed.
#Trump: How Social Media Changed The Presidency airs Monday, 5 October At 7.30 only On 10, 10 play and WIN Network.