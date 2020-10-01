Presented by The Project host Waleed Aly, we explore the rise to power of the 45th President of the United States, the first so-called ‘Twitter President’ who boasts over 86 million Twitter followers.

Featuring evocative archive material and a cast of charismatic political experts, interviews with former White House officials, social media commentators and on-screen infographics to unpick how, in just 140 characters, Twitter has changed the way political communication takes place in the US.

Each tweet is a window into the context of our times, and the mind of Donald J. Trump. In chronological order, they take us on a journey into some of the most important stories, events and issues of the modern world – an election result that polarised a country, the first ever meeting of a US president with a North Korean leader, the Black Lives Matter Movement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a rare insight into America’s tumultuous political and new media landscape that should not be missed.

#Trump: How Social Media Changed The Presidency airs Monday, 5 October At 7.30 only On 10, 10 play and WIN Network.