Sarah Harris Joins The Project Panel In 2023

It's been speculated for weeks and now The Project has finally announced their newest host, Sarah Harris will be joining the panel five nights a week, Sunday to Thursday next year.

With over 20 years of journalism experience and being part of the Network 10 family for almost 10 years, Sarah has covered major events like the 2012 London Olympics, the Christchurch earthquake, and the Black Saturday bushfires.

She's interviewed everyone from rockstars to Royalty and, having hosted Studio 10 since its launch in 2013, is definitely no stranger to the thrills and spills of live TV.

Joining Waleed Aly who will remain a mainstay of The Project Monday through to Thursday Sarah said, "I’m beyond excited to be joining one of Australia’s most iconic and agenda-driving shows. The Project does news like no other program in Australia and it’s exactly the kind of fun and fearless TV I love to make."

Alongside Waleed and Sarah, Hamish Macdonald will continue to hit the road to report from around the country and bring the weekend energy every Friday and Sunday night from the desk, while reporter and producer Georgie Tunny adds Friday co-hosting to her duties.

"I can’t wait to share the desk with Waleed, Hamish, Georgie and the rest of the team," Sarah said. "I’m excited to shake it up in the new year!"

Of his new co-host, Waleed said, "She’s smart. She’s warm. She’s great fun. That’s the trifecta for The Project. Everyone who’s worked with Sarah raves about her, and I can’t wait to become one of them."

The Project Executive Producer, Chris Bendall, said: "Sarah is a journalist and presenter at the top of her game and I am so excited to work with her. Her intelligence, insight and sense of humour makes her the perfect host for The Project as we launch a re-energised show for 2023.

“The Project’s unique blend of news and entertainment is its strength and with Sarah joining Waleed on the desk we will keep delivering the show viewers have come to know and trust."

Network 10 Executive Producer, Tamara Simoneau, said: "The Project desk has been home to some of this country’s most incredible broadcasters since its inception, so it makes sense that Sarah now joins the ranks.

“Her years on the road as a reporter at various networks and her almost decade-long stint hosting Studio 10 have prepared her for this next chapter in her career. Her warmth, openness and huge heart have endeared her to audiences, not to mention that killer sense of humour.

"Sarah joining Waleed at the helm of The Project marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the show.”

The announcement is just the beginning for an exciting 2023 for The Project, a screen staple for over 10 years and the go-to for A-lister interviews, hot topic takes, cheeky banter and news delivered differently.

Stay tuned, more exciting announcements are on the way!