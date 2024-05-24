10 play Trending

Network 10 Is Your New Home Of Iconic Soaps And Daytime Chats

Oh, the draaaaama! Two of the biggest soap operas of all time are coming to 10 and 10 Play.

That’s right, The Young and the Restless and Days of our Lives will be available to view on 10 Play, fast-tracked, day and date with the U.S. joining the always fabulous Bold and the Beautiful in our iconic soap lineup.

From Monday, June 3, one of the world’s longest-running soapies, Days of our Lives, will be available to view on 10 Play, fast-tracked from the U.S. Then, from Monday, July 1 you can catch the trials and tribulations between the Newman, Winters and Abbott families in Genoa City when The Young and the Restless is fast-tracked from the U.S. and available to watch on 10 Play.

Meanwhile, we’ve hit the refresh button on our daytime lineup.

The Drew Barrymore Show is daytime's brightest destination for sincere chats and maximum fun. From news to pop culture, food to DIY design, human interest to comedy - you'll discover it all here with Drew's heart and humour.

The Drew Barrymore Show is joining our daytime lineup from Monday, June 3 at 11am on 10 and 10 Play.

The Young and the Restless and Days of our Lives joins The Drew Barrymore Show and The Bold and The Beautiful’s fashionable Forrester family in our exciting new daytime lineup, with more details to be revealed soon.

