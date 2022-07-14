10 play Trending

'Hush Hush' Fans Have Been Asking, Paramount+ Is Delivering… Here's Why People Can’t Wait For Becca Fitzpatrick’s Novel To Be Turned Into A Movie

Fans of Becca Fitzpatrick’s YA book series Hush Hush have endured an excruciating long wait, but the time has finally come.

After years of rumours, anticipation and hope, Paramount+ has announced they are turning the fan-favourite novel into a movie, due to begin filming in late 2022.

For those who haven’t yet read it, Hush Hush follows sophomore student Nora Gray who meets a mysterious senior named Patch Cipriano in biology class. Something about him seems off but, against her better judgement, she begins to fall for him and in doing so opens a world she never knew existed, a world where fallen angels and Nephilim live.

For many, Fitzpatrick’s novel is the perfect young adult romance with an alluring storyline, loveable characters and constant mystery throughout.

The film will be produced by Nickelodeon and Awesomness Films, and in a media release, Executive Vice President Syrinthia Studer said, “With the continuing growth of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness’s live-action film studio business, we are curating a slate of aspirational, heartfelt films for everyone.

"From the fantasy and romance themes found in Hush Hush, to the love of sport and family captured in Fantasy Football, we can’t wait to entertain audiences everywhere with new YA and family stories about what they already love."

With the good news out, here are five reasons fans of the novel can’t contain their excitement.

They Have Been Waiting YEARS for this.

Fans of the series have been told repeatedly that their favourite novel would become a film. It was first announced over 10 years ago and then, for reasons unknown, the production for Hush Hush was delayed.

The fan base had been bombarding the official Twitter page, begging for an update but getting no answers. Now, their calls have been answered by Paramount+.

Book To Movie Adaptations Are On A Roll

Some of the biggest movies of all time have been adapted from novels, look at Harry Potter, Twilight and The Hunger Games for example. We know it’s a formula that works.

It’ll Be A Hit Of Nostalgia

Hush Hush was published in 2009 by Simon & Schuster, so OG fans are now adults. Finally being able to watch their favourite teen novel on the big screen will give them a massive dose of nostalgia. It’ll take them back to their high school days and remind them of all the book discussions at lunchtime, and it will finally bring their teen crush, Patch, to life.

It’s Time For Angels To Make A Comeback

Werewolves, vampires, wizards and dystopia have all had their moments. Now, it’s time for them to take a step aside and give angels a comeback. The story of fallen and guardian angels, heaven and hell and Nephilim will be refreshing. The movie will draw in new audiences who haven't heard the title Hush Hush before, which has a winning plot that everyone will enjoy.

It’s Happening On Paramount+ So We Know It’ll Be Good

Paramount+ has a variety of brilliant films and TV shows in the works, notably fan favourite Teen Wolf: The Movie which is set to be released later this year. If they’ve already brought five-star content to life, we know that Hush Hush is going to be a hit. Fans just can't manifest it fast enough.

We Will Get To Experience All Those Swoon-Worthy Moments

Nora and Patch's first encounter in biology, making tacos, riding The Archangel rollercoaster at Delphic Amusement Park, the insane, action-packed ending. All those moments that made the fans laugh, swoon, leap off their seats in frustration and 'aww' at the cuteness – will now unfold on the big screen.

The exact date of Hush Hush's release is still unclear, but it is set to debut exclusively on Paramount+, so stay tuned for updates. 

For more information head to www.ParamountPlus.com.au or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to make sure you’re kept up to date on all the Paramount+ news.

Featured image via @officialhushhushsaga

