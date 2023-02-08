How To Watch The World Premiere Of War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy

Almost 12 months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, and as war continues to rage, survival expert Bear Grylls ventures into Ukraine, having been invited by the President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy.

This observational documentary follows Bear on his perilous three-day excursion deep into Ukraine, an active war zone, to meet the country's commander-in-chief whose inspirational leadership has united his people. Having gained admiration of millions of people across the world, Bear wants to understand who the man behind the headlines and the public face of the Presidency is, and to learn how Ukraine is surviving this war.

It is a journey like no other for Bear and his team, and with Ukraine under constant threat from missile strikes and extreme cold weather, they must take huge risks to make the dangerous journey to the capital to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While travelling through the country towards Kyiv, Bear meets the people of Ukraine who are trying to endure and survive this war. Through these meetings, Bear learns what they have been through, what life is like for them now, and hears tales of heroism, survival, tragedy and loss.

In a world premiere, War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy airs on 10 and 10 Play on Sunday, 19 February at 9.10 pm.