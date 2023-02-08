10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

How To Watch The World Premiere Of War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy

How To Watch The World Premiere Of War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy

The documentary premieres on 10 and 10 Play on Sunday, 19 February at 9.10 pm.

Almost 12 months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, and as war continues to rage, survival expert Bear Grylls ventures into Ukraine, having been invited by the President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy.

This observational documentary follows Bear on his perilous three-day excursion deep into Ukraine, an active war zone, to meet the country's commander-in-chief whose inspirational leadership has united his people. Having gained admiration of millions of people across the world, Bear wants to understand who the man behind the headlines and the public face of the Presidency is, and to learn how Ukraine is surviving this war.

It is a journey like no other for Bear and his team, and with Ukraine under constant threat from missile strikes and extreme cold weather, they must take huge risks to make the dangerous journey to the capital to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While travelling through the country towards Kyiv, Bear meets the people of Ukraine who are trying to endure and survive this war. Through these meetings, Bear learns what they have been through, what life is like for them now, and hears tales of heroism, survival, tragedy and loss.

In a world premiere, War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy airs on 10 and 10 Play on Sunday, 19 February at 9.10 pm.

Brand New 10 Play Channel Serving 24/7 Rush
NEXT STORY

Brand New 10 Play Channel Serving 24/7 Rush

Advertisement

Related Articles

Brand New 10 Play Channel Serving 24/7 Rush

Brand New 10 Play Channel Serving 24/7 Rush

Livestream episodes of the high-stakes Aussie police-drama all day, every day with 10 Play’s brand-new Rush Channel.
‘We’d Like To Help People Get To Their Dream’: Mitch And Mark To Host Location, Location, Location

‘We’d Like To Help People Get To Their Dream’: Mitch And Mark To Host Location, Location, Location

Casting for the new series Location, Location, Location is now open.
Revisit Anna Torv’s Iconic Early Role In The Secret Life Of Us

Revisit Anna Torv’s Iconic Early Role In The Secret Life Of Us

Before making waves in The Last Of Us, Fringe and The Newsreader, Anna Torv starred in classic Aussie drama The Secret Life Of Us, streaming in full on 10 Play.
It’s Movies Galore: Find These Movies And More On The Moviesphere Channel

It’s Movies Galore: Find These Movies And More On The Moviesphere Channel

With hundreds of hours of quality entertainment, here are some of the titles playing on the Moviesphere Channel right now.
'You Have To Throw All Your Politeness Away': Julia Morris Takes On Taskmaster

'You Have To Throw All Your Politeness Away': Julia Morris Takes On Taskmaster

It’s the show that pushes comedians to the breaking point, asking them to complete ridiculously tricky (and ridiculously ridiculous) tasks.