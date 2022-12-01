10 Play Launches New Live Channels Of 24/7 Entertainment

'What do you want to watch?'

It’s the question we often ask ourselves and the people we share TVs with. Now, on those days when you want to be entertained but you don’t want to search or scroll for it, 10 Play’s got a bunch of channels that are sure to hit the right spot.

The 10 Play channels are customised to deliver 24-hours of one show, or lots of different shows from one genre. It’s kind of like the channels you get on pay TV, except these ones are free. Or the TV marathons of old, except these ones never stop.

Feel like watching cooking shows? Bung on the MasterChef channel for hours of delicious dishes crafted by cooks from MasterChef AU and US delivered straight to your screen until you’re full to bursting.

In the mood for strategy and physical challenges in the great outdoors? Get stranded on the Survivor Channel with non-stop episodes of Survivor AU, SA and NZ.

Want a good drama? Veg out on the Aussie Drama Channel with shows like The Secret Life of Us, Puberty Blues, Rush and Party Tricks.

Baywatch? Yup. There’s a Baywatch Channel.

Get into the Christmas spirit with a dedicated Christmas Movies channel.

And a Movie Channel, and a True Stories Channel.

Now, you don’t have to know exactly what you want to watch, you just need to know what you’re in the mood for.

Decision paralysis is over. Check out the full list of 10 Play channels below.

Single franchise channels

Prisoner

Baywatch

MasterChef MasterChef Australia & MasterChef US

Survivor Australian Survivor, Survivor South Africa & Survivor New Zealand

Wicked Tuna Wicked Tuna, Wicked Tuna Outer Banks

Multi-show channels

Little Kids Paw Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines & Dora The Explorer

Aussie Drama The Secret Life Of Us, Puberty Blues, Rush & Party Tricks

Retro Cartoons Rugrats, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Ren and Stimpy Show, Rocket Power, CatDog, Rocko’s Modern Life, The Wild Thornberrys, The Angry Beavers, The Adventures Of Jimmy Neutron & Hey Arnold

Christmas Movies The Holiday Tree, The Happy Elf, All About Christmas Eve, A Christmas Wedding Tail & more

Wipeout Xtra Wipeout UK, Wipeout Australia, Wipeout Canada, 101 Ways To Leave A Gameshow, The Almost Impossible Gameshow

True Stories Nightmare Next Door, Death Row Stories, I Shouldn’t Be Alive, Declassified, Real Prison Breaks, Who The Bleep Did I Marry?

Action & Adventure Fear Factor, Hardcore Pawn, Extreme Fishing, The Island With Bear Grylls, American Grit

Moviesphere Blockbuster hits to cult classics and everything in between

