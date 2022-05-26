When Calls The Heart

When Calls the Heart - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Drama

Air Date: Mon 23 May 2022
New constable Jack Thornton tries to locate the author of a sentimental message discovered in the mine.

Episodes

Season 1

About the Show

Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher who lives a wealthy life, finds her life changed when she is assigned her first classroom assignment in a small coal mining town.