Escape To The Canadian West With Full Seasons Of When Calls The Heart

Set in 1910 and inspired by Janette Oke’s book of the same name, When Calls The Heart tells the story of Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow), a young teacher and the daughter of a wealthy shipping magnate.

Receiving her first teaching assignment, Elizabeth relocates to a small coal-mining town in Western Canada, but life in Coal Valley couldn’t be further from the high-society life she had become so accustomed to.

But Elizabeth isn’t the only one adjusting to some major changes in life. After a recent explosion at the town mine, many of the miners were killed, forcing their widows to take their place in order to earn a living.

Add to that, the town’s new and extremely dashing mountie, Constable Jack Thornton, is convinced Elizabeth’s father has ruined his career by assigning him to the sleepy town in order to keep a close eye on her.

The series has amassed a huge following of dedicated fans, aka #Hearties, who have been following Elizabeth and the folks of Coal Valley since the beginning.

