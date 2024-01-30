The Project

World's Highest Spokeless Ferris Wheel To Open In South Korea

If you're afraid of heights, look away because South Korea is getting set to build the world's highest spokeless Ferris wheel.

Designed by Dutch design firm UNStudio, the spokeless Ferris wheel is apparently the first of its kind, with two intersecting rings carrying a total of 64 pods that revolve around inside and outside tracks rather than revolving around the traditional spokes of your typical Ferris wheel.

When it comes to a Ferris wheel, if size matters, then this one seriously matters because at just over 180 metres tall, South Korea's Twin Eye Ferris wheel will dwarf The London Eye. 

Set to be built on top of a 40-metre-high cultural complex in Peace Park, the Twin Eye will offer eye-catching views of the Han River, the World Cup stadium, and Seoul's stunning skyline.

Before anyone says Ferris wheels are boring, the plan also includes a zip line, for those wanting to maximise the excitement.

UNStudio's principal architect, Ben van Berkel, described the wheel as a perfect fit for South Korea. 

"Located in the heart of the city, this spokeless design references Korea's boundless ambition for innovation and spirit of progress, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with a timeless appreciation for stability and beauty," van Berkel said. 

Though huge fans of the huge wheels will have to pace their excitement, with Seoul's government confirming it doesn't plan to start construction until 2025; the Twin Eye is not set to open until at least 2028.

Still, despite the delay, we've already booked our 2028 tickets to Seoul, we can't risk missing out on our chance to see the wheel deal in real life.

