Woman Wears White Gown To A Wedding And People Are Mad

Kristina Drobach posted the video to TikTok of a woman wearing a white gown at her friend’s nuptials that has since been viewed millions of times.

Drobach shared the whole story a few days later on TikTok after her original post went viral.

Drobach explained the “vibe” of the wedding was forest and fairies, and the invitation suggested wearing earthy colours such as green, brown and beige.

When Drobach arrived at the wedding, she said everyone was talking about a girl wearing a white dress.

“Nobody told her there, because they didn’t want to ruin the wedding and didn’t want to ruin the vice,” she said.

Drobach also said that multiple people had confused the woman for the actual bride.

“The bride was extremely upset because she saw this lady wearing a gown even before her official walk to the altar,” Drobach said.

Drobach went on to say the woman wearing the white gown was a friend of the groom’s and didn’t know her well so the bride didn’t want to say anything.

The lady wearing the white gown then made a TikTok account about wearing the white gown, saying white was one of the colour options she had when picking the dress.

“White might have been on the vibe palette of the wedding, but it’s common sense you do not pick a white colour as a guest, a female guest,” Drobach said.

Drobach said that the groom, who is friends with the woman in white and her husband, later sent three threatening messages after the story went viral.

“I did not in any way plan to offend this lady, or disrespect her, the video I posted was basically saying ‘look at this girl wearing a white dress’, no bad words, nothing,” Drobach said.

Image: TikTok/ Drobach