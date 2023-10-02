The Project

Woman Sues Walt Disney World For $50,000 Over “Injurious Wedgie” From A Water Slide

A woman is suing Walt Disney World for $US 50,000 ($AU 77,860) after she reportedly suffered an “injurious wedgie” while riding on a Typhoon Lagoon water slide.

Emma and Edward McGuinness went on a holiday to the water park in 2019, according to the complaint obtained by People Magazine.

Emma has alleged that her injuries occurred when she went down the Humunga Kowabunga water slide which is 214 feet (65.2 metres) above the water, which is similar to a five-storey building.

"The impact of The Slide and [Emma's] impact into the standing water at the bottom of The Slide caused Ms. McGuinness' clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her," the complaint read.

“She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.

“She was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for medical care and treatment, and eventually transported to another hospital for the repair of her gynecologic injuries by a specialist.”

The complaint alleges that the theme park did not disclose the specific risks that could occur while on the ride.

“The Slide carries with it specific risks about which Disney knew or, in the exercise of reasonable care, should have known.”

“These risks are not disclosed by Disney to its guests and were not disclosed to Ms. McGuinness.”

NEXT STORY

