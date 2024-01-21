Woman Sparks Debate Surrounding The Correct Pronunciation Of ‘Broccoli’

Katelynn Young posted a video on TikTok, asking about the freshness of the produce she received from an online shop she ordered.

She then revealed the tiny head of broccoli she received. But people were stunned when she pronounced it as “broccol-eye”, instead of “brocco-lee”.

“Brocco-what?” one person commented, while another added “BROCK O LAI…What just happened?”

“I literally don’t know how else to say it,” Katelynn addressed in the comments. “Why has no one told me this before.”

Many people defended Katelynn, saying that her pronunciation is a “Queensland thing.”

“Everyone in Australia used to say it like that - and then the American way of saying it took over,” another said.

However, ‘Fruit Nerd’ Thanh Truong told FEMAIL that both pronunciations were accepted before the age of the internet.

“Broccol-eye has definitely been phased out. I haven't heard anyone in the industry including many broccoli growers in Victoria call it broccoli,” he told the publication.

“It seems like before the internet age people said it both ways but brocco-'lee' has definitely taken over, especially from an industry point of view.”