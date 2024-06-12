The Project

Woman Holds Up Supermarket Checkout Line To Record Man “Looking At Her”

Katie Miller, a Twitch streamer from Tennessee, has been slammed for holding up a supermarket queue to tally how many times a man in line “looked at her”.

The recording shows the man standing and waiting for his turn to checkout, while Miller plays on her phone and records a tally of how many times the man glances her way.

She is seen giggling each time the tally goes up, with the total number of “glances” reaching seven.

As he passes her at the self-serve checkout, she says: “That’s what you guys are, just a couple of meat bags.”

The woman clearly felt that she was being ogled at, however, users online didn’t agree with her version of events, with many quick to jump to the defense of the man.

“He is literally waiting on people to hurry up so he can check out with his food,” Malcolm Flex, who shared the clip on X, said.

“Main character syndrome getting out of hand,” another social media user commented.

One person commented: “He’s probably wondering why she has a camera mounted on the shopping cart. I would look too.”

