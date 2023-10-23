The Project

Woman Claims To Have Figured Out Why Sushi Soy Sauce Packets Are Shaped Like Fish

A wellness influencer has shared her theory on the real purpose of fish-shaped soy sauce packets.

In a video posted to TikTok, Yianna Velos claimed that “the fishtail of a soy sauce packet is actually used to scoop up wasabi and put it on your sushi” before trying the method out for herself.

Not everyone was on board with the theory, with many comments questioning whether the method was hygienic. 

“A fish tail from a container everyone puts their hand in and comes out of a factory. Ummmm no thanks,” wrote one disgusted viewer.

“Nah I don’t think that’s true also u probably don’t wanna touch too much of the food ur eating with the outside plastic that who knows what it’s touch,” commented another.

Other commenters were less concerned about the germs but flat out didn't believe the theory. 

“No it's just cute,” disputed one user.

“Y’all make up anything,” wrote another. 

Other viewers pointed out that chopsticks should make it easy enough to dip sushi into wasabi, without needing to use the fish packet. 

@yiannavel Am I the only person that didn’t know this? #sushi ♬ sonido original - lyrsae
