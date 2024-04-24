The Project

Winners Of Australia's Best Butts Finally Crowned For 2024

Australia's Best Butt has been crowned at the Dirt N Dust Festival in the outback Queensland town of Julia Creek.

Every year, the best-butt-hopefuls travel to the annual festival in the hope of being crowned with the best derriere in the country.

This year, it was a clean sweep for the town of Mt Isa, with both the winners of the Men's and Women's competitions coming from the Queensland town.

Bec Pittis and Brenton Woolf took out the titles after a lengthy judging process.

Master of ceremonies Justin Vardy had the competitors dance on stage, eliminating contestants based on the volume of cheers from the crowd.

Speaking to the Townsville Bulletin, Pittis said she was the housemate of last year's winner Mollie Graham, and was given the advice to "shake it and just go for it".

"I came last year, I came this year, everyone comes," Pittis said.

"It was wild, when it was a little bit of anxiety, you know what I mean?

"I feel like a lot of people in the crowd were people I know, because a lot of people were from Mount Isa."

