The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Is Heading Down Under

White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Is Heading Down Under

It’s time to practice your bend and snap because White Lotus and Legally Blonde star Jennifer Coolidge is coming to Australia this June.

The icon that is Jennifer Coolidge has announced today that she is heading to Australia this June for Vivid Sydney 2023.

The movie and tv icon announced in a post to TikTok and Instagram today that she will headline Vivid Sydney 2023 alongside White Lotus writer, director and creator Mike White for an exclusive In Conversation event during the event.

“Guess who’s coming to the spectacular @sydney, Australia in June?!” Coolidge captioned the video.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Jennifer Coolidge (@jennifercoolidge)

“We’re thrilled to share that The White Lotus creator, Mike White, and star of the series, Jennifer Coolidge, will join this year’s Vivid Sydney line-up,” Vivid Sydney festival director Gill Minervini said.

“Securing these huge megastars cements Vivid Sydney 2023 as the biggest and most culturally relevant program yet. 

“This exclusive event will allow audiences to see behind the curtain on what has become a massive cultural Zeitgeist and hear from two of the hottest figures in the creative industries right now.”

Damage Assessments Begin After Tropical Cyclone Ilsa Makes Landfall With Potentially Record Winds
NEXT STORY

Damage Assessments Begin After Tropical Cyclone Ilsa Makes Landfall With Potentially Record Winds

Advertisement

Related Articles

Damage Assessments Begin After Tropical Cyclone Ilsa Makes Landfall With Potentially Record Winds

Damage Assessments Begin After Tropical Cyclone Ilsa Makes Landfall With Potentially Record Winds

Communities in the path of Tropical Cyclone Ilsa are beginning to assess the damage from its potentially record-breaking winds as the severe storm system works its way inland.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Named One Of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People In 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Named One Of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People In 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people in 2023.
Presbyterian Church Moves To Ban Gay And Sexual Active Kids From School Leadership Roles

Presbyterian Church Moves To Ban Gay And Sexual Active Kids From School Leadership Roles

Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles says students' leadership qualities shouldn't be tied to their sexuality as a major church group calls for the right to exclude gay pupils from roles like school captain.
New Trial Gives Hope To People With Spinal Cord Injuries

New Trial Gives Hope To People With Spinal Cord Injuries

Alex Richter had dreams of making a career on the back of a bike, but four years ago, when he was 16, a freak accident left him with a broken neck.
Western Australia’s North Coast Braces For Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Ilsa

Western Australia’s North Coast Braces For Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Ilsa

Severe Tropical Cyclone Ilsa is expected to cross Western Australia's north coast later on Thursday night as a Category 5 storm.