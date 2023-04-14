White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Is Heading Down Under

The icon that is Jennifer Coolidge has announced today that she is heading to Australia this June for Vivid Sydney 2023.

The movie and tv icon announced in a post to TikTok and Instagram today that she will headline Vivid Sydney 2023 alongside White Lotus writer, director and creator Mike White for an exclusive In Conversation event during the event.

“Guess who’s coming to the spectacular @sydney, Australia in June?!” Coolidge captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Coolidge (@jennifercoolidge)

“We’re thrilled to share that The White Lotus creator, Mike White, and star of the series, Jennifer Coolidge, will join this year’s Vivid Sydney line-up,” Vivid Sydney festival director Gill Minervini said.

“Securing these huge megastars cements Vivid Sydney 2023 as the biggest and most culturally relevant program yet.

“This exclusive event will allow audiences to see behind the curtain on what has become a massive cultural Zeitgeist and hear from two of the hottest figures in the creative industries right now.”