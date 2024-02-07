Warning ‘Close The Gap’ Fails To Fulfil Promises To Indigenous Communities

In a scathing report, the Commission has accused the federal government of failing to fulfil its promises to Indigenous communities.

The report also flagged that agreed reforms have not been prioritised.

Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy told The Project that in the face of the referendum defeat, the federal government must turn its attention to alternative ways of supporting Indigenous Australians.

“We continue, in terms of health, education, the policies with infrastructure, the policies with jobs,” Senator McCarthy said.

“We know that we need to improve the lives of First Nations people in all of those areas.”