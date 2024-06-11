Warner Bros. Confirms Practical Magic Sequel In The Works

Twenty-six years after the release of the first movie, Practical Magic will be receiving a sequel, with reports Kidman and Bullock are in talks to return for the film.

Warner Bros released a slew of memes to announce the sequel film.

The first film, based on Alice Hoffman’s book ‘Practical Magic’, follows the witchy sisters as they attempt to break the family curse: any man who loves an Owens woman dies.

One of the writers on the 1998 film, Akiva Goldsman, is said to be writing the new screenplay with Bullock and Kidman expected to produce alongside Denise Di Novi.

Practical Magic is available to stream in Australia on Stan.