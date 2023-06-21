Toys ‘R’ Us Is Planning To Return To Australia

The company folded in June 2018 and closed its 44 Australian stores.

The retailer still needs to raise $8 million in funding, according to an ASX announcement.

The new store will be an “experiential retail centre”, where kids can get hands-on with different activities. It will also have a cafe and allow the public to watch the company’s robot-driven warehouse.

“When that store went in, it highlighted the fact that Toys ‘R’s Us as a store [still] had a place in retail,” chairman Kevin Moore said told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It will be a hands-on [store] for kids to play with things and discover things.”

Managing director Louis Mittoni believes that toys are not discretionary items as families “still need to buy Christmas presents and birthday presents, and we haven’t seen any adjustment in the amount that people are spending.”

The company is also rolling out new stores inside WH Smith branches in the UK.