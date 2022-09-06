The Project

TikTok Driver Sparks Debate On The Correct Way To Apply Car Hand Brake

A TikTok debate has erupted over the correct use of a hand brake after an Australian driver asked for advice on how to use her hand brake.

User @emmy66991799 posted a video showing her putting her car in park and then putting the hand brake on.

"I'm (sic) so confused, someone help," she captioned the video.

"Everyone on TikTok has been coming to tell me that I don't need to do that if my car is in park," she said in the viral clip.

@emmy66991799 i’m so confused, someone help #fyp #foryoupage #car #cartok #handbrake #automaticcar #automatictransmission #helpmeplease #confused ♬ original sound - emmy66991799

One user, Jean McDonald, pointed out the hand brake should be applied before the car is put into 'park'.

"When you put your car in park and then put your handbrake on, the entire weight of the car is resting on the park break rather than the handbrake, which means it's resting on the gearbox," he said, adding this is what "f***s your gearbox up".

To make sure the weight of the car is resting on the brake and not the gearbox you should put the car into neutral, apply the hand brake and then put the car into park.

Drivers from the U.S. were confused that the hand brake was used at all, with many in the U.S. relying on just the "park' function of automatic cars when parking.

However, any debate about whether you should use your handbrake at all when parked is answered in the road laws of each state and territory.

The Australia Road Rules are a set of model laws rules that form the basis for road laws in each state and territory.

Regulation 213, under 'Making a motor vehicle secure', it is stated 'Before leaving the vehicle, the driver must apply the parking brake effectively'.

In NSW for example, this has been consolidated as part of the Road Rules 2014.

