Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth Said He'd Become 'Bored' With His Roles

The 40-year-old actor says he was delighted to land the role of warlord Dementus in director George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga because it left him feeling invigorated, having spent so long feeling "stuck".

"I felt stuck in what I had been doing," the Australian actor told Sunday Times Culture magazine.

"I'd run out of things to say creatively, and Furiosa reinvigorated the artistic energy that was dormant.''

Hemsworth said he felt "spent at the end of the day".

"I was bored of myself, yeah," he said.

"I was not bored of the opportunities I'd been given, but it all started to feel familiar."

"I'd done film upon film that fell into a similar space and I wasn't stretching myself," he said.

"If you play a character again and again you owe it to the audience to bring something new and make it fresh for yourself too.

"We did so with Thor: Ragnarok but for Love and Thunder, for me, it got a bit jokey - too improv."

Hemsworth admitted he has felt "pigeonholed" by playing Thor.

"If I ever went back to (Thor) I'd wonder how we could change it again," he said.

"But there is a superhero curse in the sense you get pigeonholed, and I've felt a little hamstrung with what I could do, so desperately wanted something to scare the s*** out of me.

With AAP.