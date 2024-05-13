The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth Said He'd Become 'Bored' With His Roles

Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth Said He'd Become 'Bored' With His Roles

Chris Hemsworth has claimed his new role in the Mad Max series is his favourite role in more than a decade after he had become "bored" by himself.

The 40-year-old actor says he was delighted to land the role of warlord Dementus in director George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga because it left him feeling invigorated, having spent so long feeling "stuck".

"I felt stuck in what I had been doing," the Australian actor told Sunday Times Culture magazine.

"I'd run out of things to say creatively, and Furiosa reinvigorated the artistic energy that was dormant.''

Hemsworth said he felt "spent at the end of the day".

"I was bored of myself, yeah," he said.

"I was not bored of the opportunities I'd been given, but it all started to feel familiar."

"I'd done film upon film that fell into a similar space and I wasn't stretching myself," he said.

"If you play a character again and again you owe it to the audience to bring something new and make it fresh for yourself too.

"We did so with Thor: Ragnarok but for Love and Thunder, for me, it got a bit jokey - too improv."

Hemsworth admitted he has felt "pigeonholed" by playing Thor.

"If I ever went back to (Thor) I'd wonder how we could change it again," he said.

"But there is a superhero curse in the sense you get pigeonholed, and I've felt a little hamstrung with what I could do, so desperately wanted something to scare the s*** out of me.

With AAP.

Bumble Founder Believes AI ‘Concierges’ Could Be The Future Of Dating
NEXT STORY

Bumble Founder Believes AI ‘Concierges’ Could Be The Future Of Dating

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Bumble Founder Believes AI ‘Concierges’ Could Be The Future Of Dating

    Bumble Founder Believes AI ‘Concierges’ Could Be The Future Of Dating

    Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd has said that if harnessed correctly, AI-powered personas could be the future of dating.
    Millennials Share Why They Can’t Make Big Purchases On Their Phones

    Millennials Share Why They Can’t Make Big Purchases On Their Phones

    Millennials are sharing the ‘big purchases’ they think need to be done on a computer after one woman questioned why the generation is so trepidatious about shopping on their phone.
    Trump Uses Rally Speech To Praise Hannibal Lecter

    Trump Uses Rally Speech To Praise Hannibal Lecter

    Donald Trump has delivered a confusing speech at a rally in New Jersey, calling fictional serial killer and cannibal Hannibal Lecter “a wonderful man”.
    Luxury Gym Membership Will Set You Back Over $60,000 For A Whole Year

    Luxury Gym Membership Will Set You Back Over $60,000 For A Whole Year

    Luxury gym Equinox is offering a new program that will set fitness gurus back US$ 40,000 (AU$ 60,640).
    Fans Outraged After Spotting Baby On The Ground At Taylor Swift's Paris Show

    Fans Outraged After Spotting Baby On The Ground At Taylor Swift's Paris Show

    Taylor Swift fans are outraged after a photo has emerged of a baby lying on the floor of the star's Paris show.