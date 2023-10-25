The World Has Just Found Out That Some People Don't Replace Their Pillow And Just Let It Go Yellow

Cam Thomson (who posts to X under the handle @largemotorcycle) shared a photo of his manky yellow pillow. He added the caption “Gf (sic) is mad at me because I have revealed to her The Yellow Pillow. Fellas, I’m sure you all know that this is magic”.

I guess “magic” is Cam’s code for “unhygienic” and “full of human waste”.

He added, “It’s not my fault the pillow is yellow and bestows upon me the most peaceful slumber”.

This prompted men of the internet to rise up and share comments and photos of their beloved, revolting pillows.

One commented, “Part of being a man is using the same pillow since the age of 10 and never washing it”.

Another said “I got rid of my yellow pillows maybe a year ago and I legit haven’t rested comfortably since”.

The photos of these things can only be described as abominable and yellow is being generous, some were in the brown category.

Mr Thomson told NBC News he was amused by the internet’s response and said it’s his most comfortable pillow, but his girlfriend had pushed him to finally retire it.

Retiring is being polite, I would have been demanding an incineration.