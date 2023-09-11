The Office US Is The Most Popular Sitcom Of All Time

The Office US has been named the most popular sitcom of all time by the World of Statistics.

Sitcoms were particularly popular in the 90s and 2000s, but with streaming services allowing viewers to access and binge watch TV shows, they have become even more popular.

The US version of The Office, based on the British TV series starring Ricky Gervais, has been cemented as the most popular show.

The workplace sitcom, which ran from 2005 to 2013, is full of uber-cringey moments and relatable workplace drama shot in a mockumentary format. It was the most-streamed show of 2020, the peak of the pandemic.

Friends took out second place of most popular sitcoms, running from 1994 to 2004.

The adult animated series Futurama is the highest-ranked cartoon sitcom. The show set in the future follows Fry, who was accidentally frozen and wakes up 1,000 years later.

The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, Seinfeld and Ugly Betty also made the list. Followed by the adult animations, Rick and Morty and The Simpsons, which is the longest-running sitcom of all time, airing from 1989 to the present. The New York City Police sitcom Brooklyn 99 took out 10th place.

The shows that missed out on the top ten were Community (11th), How I Met Your Mother (12th), Family Guy (13th) and South Park (14th).

Top Ten Most Popular Sitcoms Of All Time: