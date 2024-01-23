The Project

The Most Expensive Number Plate In Australia Can Be Yours For $10 Million

The most sought after number plate in Australia has gone on sale for over 10 million dollars.

A personalized number plate can be the perfect way to communicate how you feel to the world. Whether it's your love for your M8TEs or if you are 2COOL4SKOOL. 

 But they are not cheap, you need to put down some cold hard cash if you want your own tags. And we’re not talking chump change, we are talking millions.  

According to news.com.au, the NSW number plate features the single number '1' and is widely considered the most expensive number plate in the world. If you do grab the sacred ‘one’, you won’t just be buying a small sheet of steel, but joining the interesting history of this plate.

Believed to be issued to the first police commissioner, they were then picked up by entrepreneur Sir Frederick Stewart in the 1930s and then passed onto his widow Lady Margorie Stewart after his death. 

 So, if this sounds like the plate for you, you have just a few days to grab them.

The auction house Lloyds explains, “this heritage “NSW 1” number plate is a unicorn and is the holy grail must-have for any blue-chip passion investor or the no.1 gift for that person who has ‘everything’.” 

