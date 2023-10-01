The Most Common Star Signs of Serial Killers Revealed

No longer just a tool to measure compatibility, astrology is now being used to decipher one’s inclination to violence.

Stylecaster analysed the birth charts of 485 serial murderers and found that four sun signs dominated their findings.

Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces and Sagittarius made up almost 40 per cent of serial killers' sun signs, with each accounting for 46 murderers of the 485 total.

Although there were less Capricorns, in true Capricorn fashion they were arguably more calculated and diligent, with over 800 victims combined and 19 each on average.

Capricorns can also claim the deadliest serial killer on the list, Harold Shipman, a UK doctor who is believed to have murdered over 200 patients between 1975 and 1998.

Taurus and Gemini were the least common zodiac signs, accounting for 27 victims each of the 5,125 total.