Taylor Swift Inspires New Thriller Movie 'Trap' And It Sounds Wild

Taylor Swift inspired director The Sixth Sense director M Night Shyamalan's new movie Trap.

The thriller mystery movie is set at a pop concert, where police have set up an elaborate trap to catch a serial killer.

Shyamalan revealed he pitched the movie as "What if The Silence of the Lambs happened at a Taylor Swift concert?".

"I directed an entire concert, and it wasn't just a thing in the background," he told Empire magazine.

"It's equally important ... there is no pretend concert going on.

"I love the idea of cinema as windows within windows.

"One of the reasons to come see the movie at the movie theatre is because there's literally a real concert that you can see nowhere except in that movie."

Shyamalan said it was important to make "original" movies.

"I really do believe in the original movie," he said.

"I want the industry to move towards more original storytelling.

"Look, I know there's safety in IP but it's really important that we come to the movies and see something we've never seen before.

"I'll keep fighting for that."

The pop star in the concert is Lady Raven, played by Shyamalan's daughter Saleka Shyamalan, and the director admitted her rising music career also influenced the story.

Speaking previously about the movie, star Josh Hartnett called it "very dark".

"It's a pivot but I try to make all of my roles pivots," Hartnett told IndieWire.

"If you're playing the same thing again and again, it gets boring to the audience.

"Working with M Night was one of the best experiences of my career.

"I think he's a true artist in the capital A sense of the word.

"And I think people are going to be really surprised and excited about the movie we make.

"It's very bizarre, very dark, and it's wild."

The movie will be released by Warner Bros Pictures on August 2 as part of a multi-year, first-look deal with the studio.

"Night is one of the most iconic and influential directors of his generation and an auteur in every sense of the word," studio heads Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy said in a previous statement.

"From The Sixth Sense through Split to his latest chiller Knock at the Cabin, he's one of the few directors in contemporary cinema whose name alone promises a bold, singular vision, compelling original storytelling and a provocative, surprising and entirely unique experience.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to the Warner Bros. family, and look forward to an exciting collaboration with Night and the entire Blinding Edge team."

With AAP.