Taylor Swift Fans Considering Wearing Adult Diapers To Ensure They Do Not Miss A Minute Of The Eras Tour

Posting to a fan forum, one Melbourne ticket-holder floated the idea of wearing an adult diaper to the concert.

“A bit of a silly question, going to Melbourne N1. Is anyone considering wearing an adult diaper? I just REALLY don't want to miss a second of it,” the anonymous Swiftie asked.

And for those of you thinking they should just hold it in, Swift’s Eras shows have an extremely long run time, with a setlist of 44 songs and a run time of nearly three and a half hours.

Many other Swifties thought the adult diaper idea was a great one, while others were unsure if it was a serious query.

The post comes as tour organisers predict about 15,000 fans will rock up to the shows despite not having a ticket to any of the shows.

Venues NSW have been urging ticketless fans to stay away from Accor Stadium while she is playing there from Friday, 23 February, to Sunday, 25 February.

Talking to The Daily Telegraph, Transport NSW coordinator-general Howard Collins said the city is “preparing for the inevitable.”

“What we found with other popular music venues where people can't get tickets, people do just turn up to sort of soak up the atmosphere, and you can't stop them other than to manage crowds.”

“We are not encouraging ticketless fans to attend, but part of our contingency plan is allowing for extra people who may be travelling who haven't got tickets.”