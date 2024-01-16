The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Taylor Swift Endorses G Flip's Cover Of Cruel Summer

Taylor Swift Endorses G Flip's Cover Of Cruel Summer

Taylor Swift has given G Flip's cover of Cruel Summer her seal of approval, liking the Aussie star's post on Instagram.

Aussie musician G added their own unique spin to the song for Triple J's Like A Version segment on Friday, performing with a full band and strings to give the song a rock edge. 

The singer-drummer took to Instagram on Tuesday, holding back tears while thanking Taylor and fans for their support. 

"Thank you so much, Taylor, for liking it," they said, adding, "Obviously, Cruel Summer is one of the greatest pop songs written of all time; that bridge is the best bridge that's ever been written." 

"I'm trying not to cry, it's really cool and I love your art."

G is a big fan of the song, telling Triple J they play the song with their bandmates to pump up the energy before taking the stage on tour.

G also explained to Triple J why they changed the gender in the lyrics, so the song was sung about a female love interest. 

"I feel like as a queer person, we've all gone through a summer where you've fallen in love with someone. As a story, I love it, and there's a lot of queer Taylor Swift fans who I think.. would like me changing the lyrics a little bit," they said. 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by triple j (@triple_j)

Youtuber Debunks That The 5-Second Rule After Dropping Your Food Is Actually A Thing
NEXT STORY

Youtuber Debunks That The 5-Second Rule After Dropping Your Food Is Actually A Thing

Advertisement

Related Articles

Youtuber Debunks That The 5-Second Rule After Dropping Your Food Is Actually A Thing

Youtuber Debunks That The 5-Second Rule After Dropping Your Food Is Actually A Thing

People have been left feeling repulsed after finding out what really happens when a fly lands on your food.
Experts Reveal Why Cutting Out Your Ex Is Good For Your Brain

Experts Reveal Why Cutting Out Your Ex Is Good For Your Brain

Relationship coaches are speaking out on how cutting your ex out for good is the key to mending a broken heart.
Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Misses Brutally Obvious Answer

Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Misses Brutally Obvious Answer

Wheel of Fortune viewers have been left outraged and perplexed by this contestant's attempts to come up with the missing letters for what seems to be a pretty straightforward question.
Sam Kerr Named In 2023 Football's Women’s World Team Of The Year

Sam Kerr Named In 2023 Football's Women’s World Team Of The Year

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has been named in the FIFA FIFPro’s World XI for the second time but missed out on being shortlisted for the Women’s Player of the Year at the FIFA Awards.
Special Edition King Charles Coin Sells Out Within Hours

Special Edition King Charles Coin Sells Out Within Hours

A unique edition coin released by the Perth Mint featuring King Charles has sold out within hours of going on sale.