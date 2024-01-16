Taylor Swift Endorses G Flip's Cover Of Cruel Summer

Aussie musician G added their own unique spin to the song for Triple J's Like A Version segment on Friday, performing with a full band and strings to give the song a rock edge.

The singer-drummer took to Instagram on Tuesday, holding back tears while thanking Taylor and fans for their support.

"Thank you so much, Taylor, for liking it," they said, adding, "Obviously, Cruel Summer is one of the greatest pop songs written of all time; that bridge is the best bridge that's ever been written."

"I'm trying not to cry, it's really cool and I love your art."

G is a big fan of the song, telling Triple J they play the song with their bandmates to pump up the energy before taking the stage on tour.

G also explained to Triple J why they changed the gender in the lyrics, so the song was sung about a female love interest.

"I feel like as a queer person, we've all gone through a summer where you've fallen in love with someone. As a story, I love it, and there's a lot of queer Taylor Swift fans who I think.. would like me changing the lyrics a little bit," they said.