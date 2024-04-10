Sydney Bakery Divides Customers Over $20 Pie

Lode Pies and Pastries, located in Surry Hills, is known for its unique treats.

The meat pie that has people in a tizzy takes three days to make, with layers of flaky pastry, a ‘chimney’ to pour chicken sauce onto wagyu brisket, carrot and sliced shiitake mushrooms.

The pastry has people divided over the $20 price tag, with some arguing that it is an “absurd” amount to be paying for a meat pie, while others are raving about how delicious the pie is, dubbing it a “work of art.”

“I can see why it's $20, the way all the pastry is set would take ages,” one person wrote on a Facebook post, while another added, “Wow! Just look at that thing of beauty.”

“This is my local and it's one of the best pies you'll have in your life. Fluffy pastry perfection and the filling is amazing,” another person wrote.

Another Facebook user pointed out that the price would be worth it if the pie is filling enough. “Looks good though! Considering you pay $20+ for a trendy burger and small side of fries it's not that bad really. Depends what you feel like!”

However, it seemed as though some people did not appreciate the aesthetic of the pie.

“I want the hand of the Good Lord himself to have rolled the pastry before I pay $20 for a pie,” one person wrote.

“Dude I refuse to even pay that much for a family pie,” another added.