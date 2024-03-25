Study Reveals University Marks May Be Being Too Soft On Students

Sadly, we’ve now learned current students are getting a much easier ride.

Getting top grades at uni used to mean you were the cream of the crop, but a new landmark study has raised the alarm over ‘grade inflation’.

It’s a phenomenon that sees more than a quarter of tertiary students being awarded the highest tier of marks.

The research found a 234 per cent uptick in the number of students achieving high distinctions between 2011 and 2021.

And while the average student back then was scoring 68, a credit, that number jumped to 75, a distinction, over the decade.

The study surveyed almost 600,000 undergraduates’ grades across 127 different degrees, all of whom had finished high school with comparable ATAR results.

Staff believe driving factors for Grade Inflation include wanting to obtain higher student satisfaction ratings, avoid conflict, and prevent heavier workloads created by appeals.

So are we being too soft on students?