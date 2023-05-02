The Project

South Korean Student Eats $120,000 Banana Art Installation

A hungry uni student has just eaten possibly the world’s most expensive banana that is part of a $120,000 art installation because he “thought it would be interesting”.

The infamous banana-duct-taped-to-a-wall art installation has fallen victim to a hungry South Korean uni student.

According to The Korea Herald, Noh, a Seoul National University student, ate a banana duct-taped to a wall that is part of an art installation worth over $100,000.

The student then reattached the banana peel to the wall and explained that he ate the banana because he was hungry after skipping breakfast.

In a follow-up phone interview with a local broadcaster, Noh thought that “damaging a work of modern art could also be (interpreted as a kind of) artwork,” adding that he came up with the idea to reattach the banana peel, thinking it was a fun way of looking at it.

The art is part of an installation known as ‘Comedy’ created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, where a banana is duct-taped to a wall and changed every few days.

Previous iterations of the piece have sold for over $120,000, making it one of the most expensive bananas in the world.

