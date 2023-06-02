The Project

Some Taylor Swift Fans Are Wearing Diapers To Her Concert

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has a whopping three-hour run-time, so some Swifties have taken extreme measures to ensure they don’t miss a single song.

Taylor Swift fans are already some of the most dedicated in the world, but some are now taking it to a whole new level.

Many Swifties are suggesting fans wear adult diapers to the nearly three-hour show so they don’t miss any songs.

Some took to TikTok to explain that because of the stress of just buying a ticket, they don’t want to spend a second of the performance waiting in line for the toilet.

"The amount of stress and time it took me to get Taylor Swift tickets, I will be getting an adult diaper. Because I'm not missing a minute of it," user therealkatherine jokingly explained.

Many in the video's comments weren’t too convinced sitting in your own urine was worth seeing an extra song or two.

“I’m attending the Houston show, and if Taylor can perform for 3 hours, I can hold it for the same time, lol,” one user said.

“Sell them at the entrance,” another joked.

