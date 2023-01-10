The Project

Snakes On Tiny Island Off Tasmania Have Evolved Into ‘Mutant’ Snakes

A tiny island off Tasmania is the home to “mutant” snakes that have evolved differently from their mainland counterparts.

Tiger snakes on Mount Chappell Island are larger and more venomous than snakes of the same subspecies on the mainland.

Speaking to the ABC, Pakana ranger Grahame Stonehouse said although they are dangerous, they pose no threat to humans.

'They don't want to use their venom on you, they want to use it on a feed,' he said.

'I've got a lot of respect for them.'

Mount Chappell Island tiger snakes can grow to a length of up to 2.4 metres, making them larger and heavier than any of the other tiger snake subspecies.

They have also evolved to have larger heads to eat birds, surviving off an annual six-week feeding frenzy of mutton chicks, a migratory bird species that live in Tasmania.

The snakes are also the most venomous tiger snake subspecies and are able to produce an average venom yield of 74 milligrams. The average amount of venom a mainland snake excretes is 35 milligrams.

According to Stonehouse, these snakes may not be the only mutant snakes in the region. There are currently 40 islands in the Bass Strait yet to be studied, potentially hiding other snake species.

