'Short Man Syndrome' Is Real, As Scientists Share Short Men Have More Narcissistic & Psychopathic Traits

Monika Kozłowska, from the University of Wrocław in Poland, is the lead author of a study assessing personality and individual differences, said: 'When people cannot be physically formidable, they may become psychologically formidable instead.

'Shorter people with traits such as psychopathy can use them to demand respect, impose costs on others and impress romantic partners.

'Appearing more powerful may, in turn make other people perceive them as taller than they really are.'

For the study, published in Elsevier journal Personality and Individual Differences, Ms Kozłowska investigated the so-called 'Napoleon Complex' a more official term for 'short man syndrome' as Napoleon was infamously short.

Ms Kozłowska intended in her research to determine if there was a connection between men deemed shorter than average and displaying the 'dark triad' personality traits, which include psychopathy and narcissism.

Researchers surveyed 367 men and women using the 'dirty dozen' dark triad questionnaire, which asks participants to express how strongly they agree with phrases, that included questions like 'I tend to manipulate others to get my way'.

Their results determined that both men and women who were shorter than they wished to be, scored higher for all dark triad traits.

However, men scored higher than women when it came to narcissism.

So if you're looking for your own Tom Holland, maybe beware of the narcissism that might come with a short king.