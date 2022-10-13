The Project

Sesame Street Have Revealed Cookie Monster’s ‘Real Name’, Leaving The Internet In Disbelief

In shocking news, Sesame Street lovers are finding out that Cookie Monster’s real name is not 'Cookie Monster'.

Sesame Street have re-revealed that the Cookie Monster has a first name, and it's not Cookie.  

  

In a now-viral video posted to TikTok, Sesame Street posted a clip of the moment Cookie Monster ate his first cookie.  

  

Just before this momentous occasion changes his life, Cookie Monster reveals that his real name is 'Sid'.  

  

"In fact, back then, me think my name was… Sid! Yeah Yeah," Cookie says in the video.  

  

This has rightfully blown the minds of those on the internet, many in disbelief that Cookie Monster was not really his name.  

  

"Wait SID?????" one user commented.  

  

"I told my family his real name is Sid, and you'd think I told them the sun is green…that was a fun conversation," another user said.  

  

"Are you telling me it's been 50+ years of sesame street and we only now learn cookie monster's name," a shocked user said.  

  

According to Sesame Street, the reveal has been public knowledge since 2010 after Cookie Monster' took over' the Sesame Street Twitter.  

  

  

It's safe to assume that Big Bird also has a real name, but what would his be? 

