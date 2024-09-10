The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Selena Gomez Reveals She Cannot Carry Her Own Children Due To Medical Issues

Selena Gomez Reveals She Cannot Carry Her Own Children Due To Medical Issues

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Selena Gomez revealed that her “medical issues” will prevent her from ever being able to carry her own children.

The pop singer and co-star of the Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ opened up about her relationship with Benny Blanco, and touched on how bringing a child into the world will be different from how she “envisioned it.”

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez shared.

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

In 2013, Gomez was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, given to her by friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa.

The 32-year-old has also been vocal about her mental health struggles, sharing her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2020.

“I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that.”

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she continued. “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Speaking on her relationship with music producer and songwriter, Benny Blanco, Gomez says she’s not pressuring Blanco to have kids just yet.

“We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules,” she told Vanity Fair. “I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

“He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Josh Addo-Carr Maintains Innocence After Standing Himself Down From Finals Clash
NEXT STORY

Josh Addo-Carr Maintains Innocence After Standing Himself Down From Finals Clash

Advertisement

Related Articles

Josh Addo-Carr Maintains Innocence After Standing Himself Down From Finals Clash

Josh Addo-Carr Maintains Innocence After Standing Himself Down From Finals Clash

Canterbury winger Josh Addo-Carr has stood himself down on the eve of the NRL finals after allegedly returning a positive roadside test for cocaine.
Calls For National Strategy To Improve Dodgy House Builds

Calls For National Strategy To Improve Dodgy House Builds

When it comes to the quality of Aussie homes, a new report has found 70 per cent of them have some sort of construction issue.
Woman Caught Allegedly Planting Cockroach In Food To Avoid Paying The Bill

Woman Caught Allegedly Planting Cockroach In Food To Avoid Paying The Bill

A woman has been caught on CCTV allegedly planting a dead cockroach in her meal to avoid paying the bill and blasted by the restaurant online.
‘Bluey’ Is The Most-Watched Show In America This Year

‘Bluey’ Is The Most-Watched Show In America This Year

Beloved Australian children’s show Bluey has smashed ratings to become the most watched television series in the US for 2024 so far, racking up a whopping 35 billion minutes watched.
Queensland Health Goes Viral For Campaign Tackling Poo Taboo

Queensland Health Goes Viral For Campaign Tackling Poo Taboo

The Queensland Health Department has been praised for tackling the taboo act of pooping at work by using a viral meme.