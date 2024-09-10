Selena Gomez Reveals She Cannot Carry Her Own Children Due To Medical Issues

The pop singer and co-star of the Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ opened up about her relationship with Benny Blanco, and touched on how bringing a child into the world will be different from how she “envisioned it.”

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez shared.

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

In 2013, Gomez was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, given to her by friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa.

The 32-year-old has also been vocal about her mental health struggles, sharing her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2020.

“I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that.”

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she continued. “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Speaking on her relationship with music producer and songwriter, Benny Blanco, Gomez says she’s not pressuring Blanco to have kids just yet.

“We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules,” she told Vanity Fair. “I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

“He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”