The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Select Bunnings Stores To Receive A Hammerbarn-Themed Makeover Courtesy Of Bluey

Select Bunnings Stores To Receive A Hammerbarn-Themed Makeover Courtesy Of Bluey

Bunnings has joined forces with the beloved animated television series Bluey to bring to life a Hammerbarn-themed transformation for six select stores across Australia.

Hammerbarn will include free Bluey-themed kid's DIY workshops on weekends and merchandise, including garden gnomes, from the hit show. The beginning of this partnership began after the popular Bluey Hammerbarn episode from season two of Bluey.

"We're excited to be working with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio to bring Hammerbarn to life in stores across the country," Bunnings chief executive Ryan Baker said.

"Our team across Australia have had kids and parents referring to Bunnings as Hammerbarn ever since the episode aired, so making this a reality in our stores for customers is really special.

"We wanted the Hammerbarn experience to be accessible to as many Bluey fans and customers as we could, so it's great to have a Hammerbarn transformation in each state – even down to the kids trolleys that have been rebranded."

BBC Studios director of brands and licensing ANZ, Kate O'Connor, said: "Bluey is so relatable because it's all about growing up as a kid in Australia, and going to Bunnings, a.k.a Hammerbarn, on the weekend is one of those quintessential Aussie experiences we all love."

If you’re wanting to revel in the magic of Bluey’s Hammerbarn, you can make a stop at any one of the following stores: Keperra, Queensland; Munno Para, South Australia; Cannington, Western Australia; Glenorchy, Tasmania; Blacktown, New South Wales; and Carrum Downs, Victoria.

Cosmetic Industry Reeling After Crackdown On Advertising Terms
NEXT STORY

Cosmetic Industry Reeling After Crackdown On Advertising Terms

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cosmetic Industry Reeling After Crackdown On Advertising Terms

Cosmetic Industry Reeling After Crackdown On Advertising Terms

The cosmetic industry is reeling following a crackdown banning the use of standard terms like Botox.
Peter Dutton Says The Opposition Will Support Stage-Three Tax Cuts

Peter Dutton Says The Opposition Will Support Stage-Three Tax Cuts

Australians in need of greater assistance are expected to get some relief soon, with signs that the coalition is unlikely to oppose reworked tax cuts.
Scottish Tourist Flabbergasted By Barefoot Couple In A Cinema

Scottish Tourist Flabbergasted By Barefoot Couple In A Cinema

A Scottish tourist in New Zealand was left horrified when they spotted a fellow patron resting their dirty hooves on the headrest of the chair in front of them whilst at the cinema.
Bride Asks Whether It's 'Tacky' To Start A GoFundMe Page To Pay For Her Wedding

Bride Asks Whether It's 'Tacky' To Start A GoFundMe Page To Pay For Her Wedding

A bride-to-be has been blasted online after asking if it's 'tacky' to start up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her wedding.
Monkey On The Run For 5 Days Caught With A Yorkshire Pudding

Monkey On The Run For 5 Days Caught With A Yorkshire Pudding

After five days on the run, Honshu, the fugitive macaque that escaped from Scotland's Highland Wildlife Park, was finally captured in the garden of local resident Stephanie Bunyan.