Select Bunnings Stores To Receive A Hammerbarn-Themed Makeover Courtesy Of Bluey

Hammerbarn will include free Bluey-themed kid's DIY workshops on weekends and merchandise, including garden gnomes, from the hit show. The beginning of this partnership began after the popular Bluey Hammerbarn episode from season two of Bluey.

"We're excited to be working with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio to bring Hammerbarn to life in stores across the country," Bunnings chief executive Ryan Baker said.

"Our team across Australia have had kids and parents referring to Bunnings as Hammerbarn ever since the episode aired, so making this a reality in our stores for customers is really special.

"We wanted the Hammerbarn experience to be accessible to as many Bluey fans and customers as we could, so it's great to have a Hammerbarn transformation in each state – even down to the kids trolleys that have been rebranded."

BBC Studios director of brands and licensing ANZ, Kate O'Connor, said: "Bluey is so relatable because it's all about growing up as a kid in Australia, and going to Bunnings, a.k.a Hammerbarn, on the weekend is one of those quintessential Aussie experiences we all love."

If you’re wanting to revel in the magic of Bluey’s Hammerbarn, you can make a stop at any one of the following stores: Keperra, Queensland; Munno Para, South Australia; Cannington, Western Australia; Glenorchy, Tasmania; Blacktown, New South Wales; and Carrum Downs, Victoria.