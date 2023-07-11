Ryan Gosling Goes Full Kenergy In Barbie Movie Music Video For ‘I’m Just Ken’

Warner Bros. has released an official music video for the original song ‘I’m Just Ken’, and it’s Ryan Gosling singing about being, well, just Ken.

The clip shows Gosling lamenting his position in Barbie land, as always being second to Barbie and what he would do without her.

During the clip, Gosling walks around Barbieland, becoming more emotional as the song goes on, interspersed with scenes from the movie.

Mark Ronson told Variety that Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash features on the track as well.

“It was so crazy,” Ronson said.

“[Ryan Gosling is] a huge star of this movie and only has three hours on a Tuesday afternoon to cut the vocals. He just went in, and as he started to get warmed up, I was like, ‘This guy is going to murder this song!’ Of course, he would.”

Ronson said after working on it for a year after Gosling did the vocals, Slash was “psyched and satisfied” with the final product.

Image: Warner Bros.