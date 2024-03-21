The Project

Robert Irwin Crowned Australia’s Most Loved TV Personality

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! co-host and wildlife warrior Robert Irwin has been named Australia’s most popular broadcast personality in the Australian Talent Index’s 2024 Top Talent Report.

While a relative newcomer to Australian screens, the 20-year-old surpassed last report’s winner, Hamish Blake, in his debut appearance on the list.

In addition to his top broadcast position, Robert was also voted number one broadcast talent by females and according to the Australian Talent Index, is considered to be the top celebrity to give back to the community.

“I’m so excited to be honoured with the top spot in broadcast in this year’s Top Talent Report. Having an even greater platform to share my family’s message of conservation means the world to me,” Irwin said.

A nationally representative sample of more than 7,000 Australians were surveyed by Lewers Research since the report’s inception, rating more than 400 personalities and providing comments on how they felt about each one. A consumers’ awareness, attitudes, and sentiments towards a range of Australian talent, including celebrities, actors, broadcasters, sports stars, and politicians is considered on a comprehensive talent measurement system.

Talent Corp Managing Director, Mark Noakes, said: “We were excited to see Robert Irwin top the Talent Index for the very first time. It demonstrates that he is significantly more liked than disliked by audiences nationally. That makes him a great choice for Network 10 to cast him in the forthcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.”

Top 5 Broadcast Media Talent 2024 1. Robert Irwin +46 2. Hamish Blake +38 3. Andy Lee +34 4. Dr Chris Brown +31 5. Manu Feildel +29

