The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Robert Downey Jr. Defends Use Of Blackface In Tropic Thunder

Robert Downey Jr. Defends Use Of Blackface In Tropic Thunder

Robert Downey Jr. has again defended the controversial film Tropic Thunder, where he played a method actor wearing Blackface for a role.

Decider reported that the actor appeared on Rob Lowe’s podcast, Literally, where he explained that the film intended to criticise tropes that were frequently seen in Hollywood at the time. 

In the 2008 comedy film, directed by Ben Stiller, Downey Jr starred alongside Jack Black, Jay Baruchel and Brandon T. Jackson plays a group of actors making a Vietnam War film that get stranded in a jungle. 

The Ironman actor plays Kirk Lazarus, an Australian method actor who undergoes “pigmentation alteration” surgery to temporarily darken his skin for his portrayal of a Black character. 

“The spirit that [Ben] Stiller directed and cast and shot Tropic Thunder in was, essentially, as a railing against all of these tropes that are not right and [that] had been perpetuated for too long,” the 58-year-old actor said. 

In 2020, Downey Jr. said that he had a “bad feeling” that the film could incite backlash but he went ahead with the role to “hold up to nature the insane self-involved hypocrisy of artists and what they think they’re allowed to do on occasion.”

The role landed him his second Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, but lost to Christoph Waltz for Inglorious Basterds. 

Dating App Experts Reveal The Best Time To Swipe Is Between 8-9 pm On Mondays
NEXT STORY

Dating App Experts Reveal The Best Time To Swipe Is Between 8-9 pm On Mondays

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dating App Experts Reveal The Best Time To Swipe Is Between 8-9 pm On Mondays

Dating App Experts Reveal The Best Time To Swipe Is Between 8-9 pm On Mondays

Experts have revealed the ideal time to swipe on a dating app is between 8 and 9 pm on a Monday, with January the peak season to find love online.
Florida School District Pulls Dictionaries For Mention Of "Sexual Conduct"

Florida School District Pulls Dictionaries For Mention Of "Sexual Conduct"

A Florida school district has pulled 1,600 books for review for mention of "sexual conduct", including dictionaries and encyclopaedias.
Toy Libraries Popping Up At Aussie Beaches

Toy Libraries Popping Up At Aussie Beaches

A new trend at Aussie beaches will come in handy the next time you forget your kid's bucket and spade, with toy libraries popping up on local beaches.
Baristas Reveal Why Iced Coffees Cost More Than Hot Coffees

Baristas Reveal Why Iced Coffees Cost More Than Hot Coffees

With the rising cost of living, many coffee lovers wonder why their beloved iced beverages are much more expensive than their hot counterparts.
Mischievous Pug Makes Full Recovery After Eating 60 Hair Elastics

Mischievous Pug Makes Full Recovery After Eating 60 Hair Elastics

A 2-year-old pug cross named Ham put her owner into a hairy situation after she ate 60 hair ties, but somehow survived.