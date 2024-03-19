The Project

Resurfaced Sneaker Optical Illusion Has Angered The Internet

An image of a pair of sneakers has yet again fired up the internet as they debate whether the shoe is pink and white or turquoise and grey.

American entrepreneur and Shark on the US iteration of Shark Tank, Lori Greiner, posted the image to TikTok, saying, “This is going to blow your mind.”

Asking her followers what colour the shoe is, she went on to explain that those who see the shoe as pink and white have a more dominant right side of the brain, which is said to give people more emotional, creative and intuitive traits.

Those who see the shoe as turquoise and grey apparently have a more dominant left side of the brain, i.e. more logical and analytical.

The image that initially took the internet by storm in 2019 has again garnered over seven million views after resurfacing.

“I can’t even conceive how someone sees turquoise,” one TikTok user wrote, while another added, “How can [you] not see turquoise and grey.”

“Grey and turquoise! It’s surprising people are seeing pink and white,” another said.

Many commenters said they could see both colours and were confused as to what that meant.

“I can see both combinations. I saw the turquoise and grey first and then a minute later after pausing I see the pink and white,” one person wrote.

“We’re not doing this again,” another said.

