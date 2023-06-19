Restaurant Posts Note Warning Customers They Don't Cater For Allergies

Jennifer's Restaurant in Canada has sparked mass controversy over a recent sternly written note to potential customers.

The note, signed by Chef Jozef and Nathalie, explained that anyone with an allergy should consider eating elsewhere as staff can't "provide the service they require".

Continuing further, the pair explained that they "do not offer custom meals".

"Are you one of the small group of people who have been living an entitled and privileged life?" the sign said.

"Maybe your mother has taken the onions out of your salad, put the dressing on the side, or substitute your vegetables. Here, however, all meals are served precisely the way we prepare them. We do not offer custom meals.

"Remember, we are not your mother, and we are definitely not genies that will make your every wish come true."

The sign caught the attention of those online and has certainly divided opinions.

Many criticised the note, believing the hard-line stance was "snarky" and "rude".

"I would not want to eat there after reading that," one user said.

"I am just glad I don't have deadly food allergies. If they can't leave the cheese off of something or feta off of a salad, then why would I bother with them?" said another.

Some, however, praised the restaurant for its stance.

"Their business, their rules. It doesn't seem to affect their business. Super busy all the time," one supporter said.

"Oh, I wish more places did that!" another praised.