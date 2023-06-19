The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Restaurant Posts Note Warning Customers They Don't Cater For Allergies

Restaurant Posts Note Warning Customers They Don't Cater For Allergies

A Canadian restaurant has sent a stern warning to those with allergies, explaining that they will refuse "privileged" customers who want to "customise or modify" their food.

Jennifer's Restaurant in Canada has sparked mass controversy over a recent sternly written note to potential customers.

The note, signed by Chef Jozef and Nathalie, explained that anyone with an allergy should consider eating elsewhere as staff can't "provide the service they require".

Continuing further, the pair explained that they "do not offer custom meals".

"Are you one of the small group of people who have been living an entitled and privileged life?" the sign said.

"Maybe your mother has taken the onions out of your salad, put the dressing on the side, or substitute your vegetables. Here, however, all meals are served precisely the way we prepare them. We do not offer custom meals.

"Remember, we are not your mother, and we are definitely not genies that will make your every wish come true."

The sign caught the attention of those online and has certainly divided opinions.

Many criticised the note, believing the hard-line stance was "snarky" and "rude". 

"I would not want to eat there after reading that," one user said.

"I am just glad I don't have deadly food allergies. If they can't leave the cheese off of something or feta off of a salad, then why would I bother with them?" said another.

Some, however, praised the restaurant for its stance.

"Their business, their rules. It doesn't seem to affect their business. Super busy all the time," one supporter said.

"Oh, I wish more places did that!" another praised.

World's Two Richest Men Seen Having Lunch Together And We Wonder Who Paid…
NEXT STORY

World's Two Richest Men Seen Having Lunch Together And We Wonder Who Paid…

Advertisement

Related Articles

World's Two Richest Men Seen Having Lunch Together And We Wonder Who Paid…

World's Two Richest Men Seen Having Lunch Together And We Wonder Who Paid…

In what was sure to be a “please allow me to pay” lunch, the two richest people on the planet, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, met up in Paris recently for lunch.
Aussies Set To Pay For Visa Waiver To Enter UK

Aussies Set To Pay For Visa Waiver To Enter UK

If there’s one thing Aussies are bang up for, it’s sinking pints. But if there’s another thing Aussies are bang up for, it’s sinking pints in the UK.
Robbie Wiliams Pauses Show After Three Songs Because Of “Long-COVID”

Robbie Wiliams Pauses Show After Three Songs Because Of “Long-COVID”

Superstar Robbie Williams only managed to get through four songs at a recent music festival in the Netherlands, explaining to fans he is feeling exhausted due to “long-covid”.
Blockade Australia Activists Shut Down Coal Ports In Melbourne, Newcastle and Brisbane

Blockade Australia Activists Shut Down Coal Ports In Melbourne, Newcastle and Brisbane

Anti-coal activists have launched coordinated attacks on coal shipments and road traffic in three states to protest a lack of action on climate change.
Lorde Shares Supportive Texts From Taylor Swift Sent Following Album Release

Lorde Shares Supportive Texts From Taylor Swift Sent Following Album Release

New Zealand pop singer Lorde has shared screenshots of text messages from Taylor Swift on the anniversary of the release of her second album ‘Melodrama’.