Redditor Reveals What 'HP' In HP Sauce Stands For, And It's Shocked The Internet

While not a commonly used condiment in Aussie culture, HP sauce is still used by many. But what does 'HP' actually stand for?

It's fun to think 'HP' stands for Harry Potter, it would be a very British thing to do, but there's one big clue to the name that can be found on the front of the bottle.

The HP sauce label sports an image of the Palace of Westminster in London, which serves as the meeting place for the two houses of Parliament of the United Kingdom.

So naturally, HP sauce stands for 'Houses of Parliament' sauce.

The origins of the name resurfaced online after one Reddit user shared his discovery.

"Who knew that 'HP' from HP sauce stood for Houses of Parliament? I mean it does have it on the front," user u/Own_Ad_4301 wrote.

Some in the comments were shocked to discover the news.

"What? Does it really mean that?" one user wrote.

"I never knew it was Houses of Parliament. Under pressure, I would have said Hewlett Packard first," said another.

But, some were quick to mention that this was common knowledge.

"I knew. What do I win?" a user claimed.

"The word 'Sauce' on the front also means that there is sauce in the bottle. Madness," another joked.