Real-Life Squid Game Shows Players Competing In Challenges From The Netflix Hit

Squid Game: The Challenge is a real-life competition based on the hit show which will see 456 real people competing for a record-setting cash prize.

Contestants are coming from all over the world in pursuit of the massive US$4.56 million reward. The players will compete in the games that appeared in the show along with some surprising new additions.

The teaser was released for the show today and has gotten many people excited.

The original Squid Game series is Netflix’s most popular show of all time and though many people would prefer to receive the second season, the real-life show should quench the thirst of many fans of the show.

Netflix VP Brandon Riegg spoke about the show and its growing influence, “We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.”

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest-ever cash prize at the end,” he said.

Squid Game: The Challenge will consist of 10 episodes and will hit Netflix on November 22.

Surgeons Perform Second Pig-To-Human Heart Transplant To Save Dying Man

For only the second time ever, surgeons have transplanted a pig’s heart into a man to prolong his life.
It’s been two years since the NFT trend swept up celebrities and artists but unfortunately for 23 million people, they are holding worthless investments.
A woman has taken to Reddit after a disagreement with her boyfriend about using someone else’s bin to put dog poo in.
Now punishable by law, frustrated drivers who leave aggressive notes on other people’s cars can be met with a hefty fine to encourage ‘decorum’ on the road.
An Instagram post from Taylor Swift has prompted a record 35,252 new voters to register in the United States, according to Vote.org.