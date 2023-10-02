Queenslander Finds Avocado Prices Have Plunged To Just Nine Cents

The state is facing a growing surge in production, which has pushed the price down of the fruit.

Blunder Road Fruit Market in Oxley was advertising the extremely low price. A Reddit user posted the special price, saying, "I saw someone posted about this a few months back. I went back today and the deal was back!"

"Heck yes, I now might be able to afford a house," one user joked.

The fruit market was even selling one-kilogram bags of avocados for 99 cents.

Avocados Australia explained to Yahoo News that we have an exceptionally strong supply of avocados at the moment, with Queensland being the highest producer.

According to the data obtained by Yahoo News, in the 2021 to 2022 financial year, Queensland produced 48 per cent of Australia's avocado stock, while Western Australia produced 39 per cent. That financial year, the country produced over 122,197 tonnes of avocados. That's a lot of smashed avos. Imagine how many houses you could buy.

There have been predictions made that the country will produce an average of 170,000 tonnes per year by 2026, which could mean prices may stay low. Millennials rejoice!